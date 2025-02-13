Golden State Warriors blend sports and music with new album from their groundbreaking record label

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are known for their electrifying plays and superstar Stephen Curry, but now the team is pioneering a fresh gameplan: blending sports and entertainment in a way no NBA franchise has before.

As the first and only NBA team with its own record label, Golden State Entertainment, the Warriors are expanding their reach with "For the Soil," a new album released this week. The project featuring the Bay Area's top music artists — from E-40, Too Short, Saweetie, G-Eazy, Goapele, LaRussell and Larry June — arrives just in time for the league's All-Star Game weekend in San Francisco.

“A basketball team with a record label is unheard of until now, which is a testament to the Warriors and the Bay,” said P-Lo, a Filipino-American rapper who produced “For the Soil,” a collaborative release between Golden State Entertainment and EMPIRE, a distribution and publishing company. He will perform live during an NBA All-Star tipoff party on Thursday at Thrive City, a 11-acre community gathering space surrounding the Chase Center.

"This is about innovation, bringing a new idea to the table," said P-Lo, a lifelong Warriors fan who has worked with artists such as Yo Gotti, Saweetie and Kehlani. He's no stranger to the franchise, riding his convertible car as part of the Warriors championship parade, celebrating the team's title in 2022.

“We're here to break barriers while I'm trying to process it all," he added. "I'm grateful for this opportunity.”

Warriors guard Gary Payton II said he plans on listening to the album.

“For me, to be the first team to have a music company, or production company, it’s kinda cool,” Payton said. “P-Lo is running it, and getting it done. I know there’s a lot of talented Bay Area artists behind it, so it’s something to look forward to and be excited about.”

P-Lo played a key role in bringing together the Bay Area’s top artists, contributing to all nine tracks on the album. He began the process late last summer, collaborating with local talent to craft a well-rounded project.

“P-Lo can produce, rap and bring all these artists who are like family to him,” said David Kelly, an executive with the Warriors. He spearheaded the launch of Golden State Entertainment in 2022 before the team won the championship that year.

Several NBA teams have partnered with artists over the years: Drake as the Toronto Raptors' global ambassador, Jay-Z as a former minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets, and the Miami Heat collaborating with DJ Khaled, who performed at games. The Atlanta Hawks have also embraced their city's rap scene, working with T.I., 2 Chainz, and Quavo.

But an NBA team with its own record label and entertainment division? That’s where Kelly saw an opportunity for the Warriors to break new ground. He said creating a label, intersecting hip-hop and basketball made sense.

“It’s just kind of authentic and natural to the culture,” said Kelly, who joined the organization in 2011 and currently is the chief business officer of Golden State Entertainment. “It seems like a lot of times people try to force them apart or mesh them together that don’t make sense. But if you grew up a part of both, they naturally intertwine.”

Kelly first pitched the idea of the Warriors having a record label to then-president Rick Welts before bringing it to the team’s owner, Joe Lacob, and co-executive chairman Peter Guber. He said the Warriors' leadership embraced his vision, and he hopes more pro teams will follow suit.

“It’s seeing the culture being presented in a way that’s true and reflective on a grand international scale,” said Kelly, a former Chicago-based rapper, whose stage name was Capital D. “Hopefully this is the first of many for Golden State and the culture.”

AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report in Dallas.

