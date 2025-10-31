French minister vows Louvre anti-intrusion devices after post-heist report finds security lapses

PARIS — The Louvre will install streetside anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices in the next two months, France's culture minister said Friday, after facing pressure following the Oct. 19 heist of crown jewels at the museum.

The announcement follows a provisional investigation that found a "chronic, structural underestimation" of the risk of theft at the Paris landmark.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati has said that alarms worked during the robbery, but acknowledged "security gaps," refused the resignation of the museum director and cited four failings: underestimated risk, underequipped security, ill-suited governance and "obsolete" protocols.

“On public roads, anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices will be installed before the end of the year,” she told the TF1 broadcaster on Friday.

The thieves used a truck-mounted basket lift to reach a window of the Apollo Gallery and fled with eight crown jewel pieces within minutes.

Scrutiny by the French Senate this week investigated surveillance gaps and accountability, with some lawmakers and unions questioning whether the minister’s measures amount to gestures rather than durable reform.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars has already said that the museum needs physical barriers to stop vehicles from parking close to vulnerable windows.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.