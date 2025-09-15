Flying taxis could be a U.S. transportation option in the near future

It sounds like something out of The Jetsons, but flying taxis could be a viable mode of transportation in the United States very soon.

The FAA has launched a program that will enable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate safely in the US.

Because they can take off and land without a runway, air taxis could be a mode of transportation for passengers looking to beat traffic in urban settings. They could also be used for carrying cargo and even medical transport.

The Electrical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program will run for at least three years before it’s operational.