Every major update from Taylor Swift's first appearance on the Kelces' 'New Heights' podcast

NEW YORK — (AP) — Taylor Swift's latest era is almost upon us. The superstar isn't just releasing her 12th album in October — she also appeared Wednesday on "New Heights" for the first time.

Part of the rollout for Tuesday's announcement of "The Life of a Showgirl" involved the popular, typically football-focused podcast hosted by Travis Kelce — Swift's boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end — and his brother, Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center.

The show teased “a special episode with a VERY special guest” on social media Monday, sharing an orange background and a mysterious silhouette that many believed to be Swift. It turned out to be true, the show's social media accounts confirmed later, at the same time Swift announced her 12th studio album.

Here's everything you need to know about Swift's episode.

The big Taylor Swift takeaways arrived ... swiftly

How to watch — or listen to — Taylor Swift on the ‘New Heights’ podcast

Swift’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast premiered at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday night. It is available to stream in full on YouTube.

Fans who prefer to listen to the show instead can do so via most podcast-streaming platforms: Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify and Wondery, which produces the show.

The episode ran almost one hour and 45 minutes in duration. Swift was present for the entire run.

The road to Taylor Swift's episode

Little was known about Swift's episode ahead of its airing.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the podcast shared clips teasing the forthcoming episode.

“As we all know, you know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast," Swift joked in one cut. “I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens it's more of me.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was supportive, though, saying Wednesday that he was happy for the pair.

“Both of them like each other, and what a plus that is. They care about each other, and I think that’s the most important thing,” he said. “The older you get, you want these guys to have somebody they can settle down with and that whole deal. And so I think it’s a neat deal for them – both of them.”

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed reporting from St. Joseph, Missouri.

