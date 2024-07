Ethan Ray Borjas was nominated by his mom, Goldie Borjas, who said “Ethan is a very dedicated young man. When he was 12 years old he joined the Orange County Sheriff’s Office explorers and that is when he knew he wanted to help, protect and serve the people of Orange County. Right now he is going to school to be a pilot.”

Ethan, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

