Erick Erickson, esteemed talk radio host, engages Orlando at 'Pints and Politics' at Wekiva Island

Last night, Orlando welcomed Erick Erickson, the esteemed talk radio host, to the much-anticipated ‘Pints and Politics’ event hosted by WDBO radio. Erickson, known for his influential voice in political commentary and his dynamic presence on air, brought his unique blend of insight and opinion to an eager audience.

The event, held at a Wekiva Island, saw Erickson engage with the community over pints of beer, discussing pressing political issues and sharing his perspectives on the upcoming 2024 elections.

Erickson’s participation in the ‘Pints and Politics’ event underscores WDBO’s commitment to fostering open political discourse and connecting listeners with leading figures in conservative thought. The radio host’s appearance in Orlando marks a significant moment for the station, as it continues to expand its reach and influence across the airwaves.

Listeners who missed the live event can catch up on the discussions and Erickson’s commentary on WDBO’s on-demand service, ensuring that the conversation continues beyond the confines of the event. With Erickson on the team, WDBO radio and its audience are set to navigate the complexities of the political landscape with clarity and conviction.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 50 Pints and Politics with Erick Erickson at Wekiva Island - 4/18/24 Pints and Politics with Erick Erickson at Wekiva Island - 4/18/24





©2024 Cox Media Group