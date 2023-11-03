Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity

NEW YORK — (AP) — Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson won't just be attending their starry induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night — they'll also be taking the mic.

The ceremony — streaming live for the first time on Disney+ — will feature several of the honorees singing their hits alongside admirers, like Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton and Olivia Rodrigo joining Crow onstage. It is the second appearance in a row for Rodrigo, who last year helped induct Carly Simon by performing “You're So Vain.”

Elton John is coming out of retirement to perform and toast his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Ridgeley will honor his partner in Wham!, the late George Michael, who attracted an intriguing trio of performers in his honor: Miguel, Carrie Underwood and Adam Levine. Another posthumous inductee is "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius.

The ceremony in Brooklyn will feature St. Vincent honoring Kate Bush, who is riding a new wave in popularity after the TV show “Stranger Things” featured her song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).” Bush in 2022 became the oldest female artist to have a No. 1 single in the UK and got a mention in the Guinness World Records as the artists with the longest gap between No. 1 singles in the UK.

Queen Latifah will present Elliott, who becomes the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall. Elliott will then take the Barclay’s Center stage for a performance. The four-time Grammy Award-winner is also the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton will join Nelson onstage, while New Edition will perform for inductees The Spinners. H.E.R., Sia and Common will accompany Khan, described by the hall as “one of the mightiest and most influential voices in music.”

Also entering the hall as the class of 2023 are Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray and Al Kooper. LL COOL J will present DJ Kool Herc and Ice-T will present Rage Against the Machine.

The ceremony's strong representation of women this year comes not long after the hall removed Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner from its board of directors. Wenner, who also co-founded the hall, had said that Black and female musicians "didn't articulate at the level" of the white musicians featured in his new book of interviews. He later apologized.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

ABC will air a special featuring performance highlights and standout moments on Jan. 1.

