This weeks nominee is Ed Olesen. Ed was nominated by his fiancé Alex who says, “He is a true leader who fully devotes himself to his Bureau’s mission and team. He served for 16 years in the armed forces and over 25 years in law enforcement. Plus, he is very sweet on the eyes!”

Ed, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road.

