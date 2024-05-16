Drake leads the 2024 BET Awards nominations with 7, followed closely by Nicki Minaj

Drake is the leading nominee for next month's BET Awards, followed closely by Nicki Minaj.

The Canadian rapper received seven nominations Thursday, including an album of the year nod for his eighth studio album, "For All the Dogs." One of the awards he's up for is the music video for "First Person Shooter," his collaboration with J. Cole that may have been the catalyst for his recent beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Minaj received six nominations, including for album of the year for her highly anticipated "Pink Friday 2" release. Two of her nominations were for her song with Ice Spice, "Barbie World," part of the blockbuster "Barbie" soundtrack.

Victoria Monét, one of several artists to receive five nominations, is scheduled to perform at the show, which will be held June 30 in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, received four nominations, including for best female R&B/pop artist as well as recognition for two "Cowboy Carter" tracks, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Her collaboration with Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix),” is competing against songs by Minaj, Usher, Cardi B and Drake.

Drake's “Rich Baby Daddy,” which features SZA and Sexyy Red, is competing for the best collaboration and two other awards.

The BET Awards extend beyond music with honors for film, acting and sports figures.

"Renaissance," the Beyoncé tour film that was released in theaters late last year, is also nominated for best movie.

Super Bowl headliner Usher is among the artists vying for four awards, along with 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Tyla, who won the inaugural best African music performance honor at the Grammy Awards.

Joining Monét, the best new artist Grammy winner, with five nominations apiece are J. Cole, Sexyy Red and SZA.

Sexyy Red will also perform during the show, as will Muni Long, Latto, Glorilla and Shaboozey.

The film nominees this year are: “American Fiction”; “Bob Marley: One Love”; “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé"; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Book of Clarence”; “The Color Purple”; “The Equalizer 3” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Simone Biles, Naomi Asaka, Steph Curry, Lebron James and Patrick Mahomes are among the sports stars competing for awards.

