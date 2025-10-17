Douglas Mactye II|Honoree for October 10th, 2025

Douglas was nominated by his father Doug Mactye Sr. who says, “My son is a 5 year Seminole county deputy sheriff. Just married a few months ago. We lost his Mom, my bride of 36 years to cancer. He was just diagnosed with cancer himself at age 27. He refuses to go on “”light duty"”, just wants to work. Tough time by he’s handling things well.

I’d love to let him know folks really do care! Thank you ALL for what you do for all our hero’s."

Douglas, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive two tickets to see Peter Frampton at Hard Rock Live on November 4th

