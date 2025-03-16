Dick Vitale tears up on ACC Championship broadcast while talking about recent cancer battle

Dick Vitale became emotional Saturday night while talking about his most recent cancer battle while announcing top-ranked Duke's 73-62 victory over No. 13 Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

The 85-year-old ESPN college basketball analyst announced in December he was cancer-free. It was his fourth battle in just more than three years with the disease.

Vitale teared up as he looked into the camera while sitting between fellow announcers Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander.

“It's like to me a miracle to sit here with you guys,” Vitale said. “I can't tell you how much you've meant to me. It's been unbelievable. A tough three years. Those four cancer battles. I don't wish it on anybody. Cancer sucks.”

Vitale's voice has been noticeably raspy in his return to calling games, though his famous youthful energy has remained intact.

“It's my last game this year and I'm praying, hopefully, I can be back next year, maybe even better,” Vitale said on the broadcast. “I hope and pray my doctor really helps me with my voice.”

Vitale underwent surgery last summer to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. He was previously treated for melanoma and lymphoma, and had radiation treatments last year for vocal cord cancer.

The Basketball Hall of Famer has been with ESPN since it launched in 1979. The former college and NBA coach called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast.

He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research, helping friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

