Deputy Dickens |Honoree for August 22nd, 2025

Deputy Rich Dickens was nominated by his wife Dineen who says, “My husband Rich Dickens has been with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years. Most of that time he has worked in the schools, wanting to keep “his kids and school” safe and help guide our children in the right direction. He is very smart, skilled, and dedicated. He has a great work ethic, and is someone you can count on. For all the time and effort he has put in, for the injuries he has endured, for making a positive impact on kid’s lives, and for embodying what a leader is, I nominate him. He deserves it! :)”

