NEW YORK — (AP) — The singing trio behind HUNTR/X, the fictional music group at the center of the summer's massively popular animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," is scheduled to perform live for the first time Oct. 7 on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The NBC show announced Monday that Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform their smash hit "Golden" from the Sony Pictures/Netflix film that gave Netflix is first No. 1 box-office title in the streaming company's 18-year history. The film's soundtrack topped the charts.

The three will also join Fallon on the couch for interviews. Their appearance will stream the next day on Peacock. Jennifer Lopez is also a guest.

The film centers on Huntr/X, the superstar K-pop trio who double as demon hunters. The members, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zooey (Ji-young Yoo), must protect their fans and face their biggest enemy yet: a rival boy band made up of demons in disguise.

Fans have flooded the internet with art, covers, cosplay and choreography in response to the movie, which continues to be a mainstay on Netflix's weekly Top 10 list since its launch 14 weeks ago.

