Debbie Rausch | Honoree for October 4th, 2024

Debbie Rausch was nominated by her husband, Mike. He says, “This woman goes above and beyond to make sure loved ones are comfortable during their worst times. She manages a hospice team in North Brevard at St. Francis Reflections. She is on call one night per week and once every 6th weekend (Friday evening to Monday morning.) We live separate so she can take care of her mother while also taking of other loved ones.”

Debbie, thanks for all you do for the community. As a small way of saying thanks, you will receive a one night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

©2024 Cox Media Group