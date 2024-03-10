Entertainment

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins her first Oscar after being a favorite for her work in ‘The Holdovers’

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

96th Academy Awards - Arrivals Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has claimed her first Oscar for her role as Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers."

Randolph won the best supporting actress statuette Sunday for her portrayal of a New England boarding school cafeteria manager dealing with grief and loss. She continued her awards season sweep, previously winning at other shows including the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA and Golden Globes.

After her victory at the SAG awards, she spoke on being resilient.

“To every actor out there still waiting in the wings for their chance, let me tell you: Your life can change in a day,” Randolph said. “It’s not a question of if but when. Keep going.”

She earned a Tony Award nomination in 2012 for "Ghost The Musical" and her film roles include "Dolemite Is My Name" and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." On the small screen, she was in "Empire" and "Only Murders in the Building."

For her win, Randolph beat Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer,” Danielle Brooks from “The Color Purple,” America Ferrera in “Barbie” and Jodie Foster from “Nyad.”

___

For more on this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!