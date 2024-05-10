David Ikeguchi | Honoree for May 10th, 2024

Highway Patrol State Trooper David Ikeguchi has served the residents of Florida for over 36 years. Trooper Ikeguchi knew he wanted to become a Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper from the moment he saw the Black & Tan, and as one of the agency’s top instructors, he plays a huge role in helping Troopers become some of Florida’s finest.

David, thanks for all you do for the community. As a small way of saying thanks, you will receive 4 passes to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

