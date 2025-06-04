Cynthia Erivo mines the depths of her soul for 'I Forgive You,' her 'honest, human' album

NEW YORK — (AP) — It began as it always should, with her voice.

The second solo album from Cynthia Erivo, fresh off a herculean press run with the success of the first "Wicked" film, was always meant to be "vocal-focused," she told The Associated Press recently. It may be the understatement of a lifetime: to know her is to know her instrument — that range, the notes few else can hit but many attempt.

And Erivo's new soulful album, the evocatively titled “I Forgive You," hits the mark.

In the studio, that meant using her vocals “as the pads, as the stacking,” like an artist might with a guitar or piano. “The meat of each of the pieces that you listen to is the voice,” she says, “So that you can hear the lyrics, you can hear the song, you can hear the emotion in it,” she explains. The other instruments, too, were performed live. "Everything you hear in there is real and tangible.”

For that reason — and other expressions of autonomy take across the album — she says it felt like her first. For the listener, it evokes a real feeling of intimacy.

Erivo spoke to the AP about "I Forgive You," life after "Wicked" and the forthcoming "Wicked: For Good," and the ways in which acting, singing and writing inform one another.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

AP: The title is “I Forgive You.” What's the significance?

ERIVO: This album is a collection of stories and songs that are both personal for things that are happening now, things that have happened in the past, and I think some of which I have had to forgive people for. And honestly, some of which I’ve had to forgive myself for. And I loved the idea of calling it this title, because it’s a simple concept, but not an easy one. And not one that we as humans are very good at, often.

A part of me was feeling, like, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if people had to keep repeating the words, 'I forgive you?'” So even if you’re finding it difficult to say this album will give you the permission to actually say the words, even if you’re not quite ready.

AP: There's a lot of candor on the album. Like in the song “Replay.”

ERIVO: The concept of being a work in progress — who still gets scared of things, who still has to deal with things — that won’t ever necessarily stop. It might get quiet, but that feeling doesn’t necessarily always go away. I just wanted to be honest, and I think that “Replay” was probably the first song that I put out was because I felt like it was sort of a reintroduction to the inner part of me that most people might not really know.

But it's also a tricky song in that it's fun, it's kind of upbeat, and if you actually listen, you hear that there's like a person who's a little bit fragile, a person whose trying to figure some things out, a person who's been through some things, who's dealt with things, who has abandonment issues, who has fear, who an inferiority complex sometimes, who wants to help everyone, who wants to save everyone, but gets it wrong.

Those are human, human things that I want to share.

AP: So, there was no apprehension in being so forthright?

ERIVO: No apprehension about writing it, a little apprehension about sharing it, because it’s honest. But once it’s done, what can you do? It’s time to share.

AP: Writing, singing, acting — how does one inform the other?

ERIVO: They feed each other. When I sing, I feel free and I feel open, which means that when I go and act — because I’ve given myself that experience — the want to close off again sort of goes away. So, when I’m on a set, I’m as open as I am when I am singing. I’m waiting to receive whatever I’m getting from my counterpart or whoever’s opposite me so I can actually listen. Because the act of writing and singing actually is also the act of listening.

AP: You've long been a powerhouse in theater. “Wicked” has launched you to the heights of mainstream culture. What's the biggest adjustment you've had to make?

ERIVO: I had a sort of level of anonymity that I think I got used to and I really kind of enjoyed. That isn’t necessarily there anymore, which is still really lovely because people are kind and sweet, and I’m really grateful for it. But that’s an adjustment, to realize that you can’t just walk into a store and no one will know who you are, or you can’t get on a plane, and no one will there you are. That’s a new thing that I didn’t expect or wasn't seeking.

AP: Are you done shooting “Wicked"?

ERIVO: We have a couple pickups and then we’re done.

AP: Is there anything else you'd like to add about the album?

ERIVO: I’m so proud of it. We spent a lot of time on it. We worked really, really hard on it. There was no stone unturned on it because I love what I do, and I love music, and I loved making it.

So just know that this was made with a lot of love.

