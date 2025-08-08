Entertainment

Chelsea Gonzalez |Honoree for August 8th, 2025

Chelsea Gonzalez

Chelsea was nominated by her co worker Tami Stueve who said, “I would like to nominate our SRO for the first responder recognition. Officer Chelsea’s dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the students and staff at Summerlake Elementary make them an invaluable asset to our community. They are far more than just a law enforcement presence; they are a mentor, a trusted adult, and a positive role model for our children.”

Chelsea, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive four passes to Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex.

