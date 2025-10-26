‘Chainsaw Man’ anime film topples Springsteen biopic and ‘Black Phone 2’ at the box office

LOS ANGELES — A big-screen adaptation of the popular anime "Chainsaw Man" has beaten out a biopic about the Boss and the horror sequel "Black Phone 2" to top the North American box office.

It's the latest win for an anime film, less than two months after "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle" debuted to a record $70 million, setting a new high mark for anime in theaters.

"Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc" claimed the No. 1 spot by earning $17.25 million at theaters in the U.S. and Canada this weekend, according to Comscore. "Black Phone 2" fell to No. 2 with $13 million in its second week.

Two new releases, the rom-com "Regretting You" and "Springsteen — Deliver Me From Nowhere," the first biopic about the rock legend, earned $12.85 million and $9.1 million respectively. "Tron: Ares" rounded out the top five with $4.9 million at the box office, according to studio-reported estimates released by Comscore.

“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” is a self-contained movie adaptation of the popular manga series about a demon hunter whose arms and head can transform into chain saws. Part love story, part hack-and-saw adventure, the movie is a self-contained story based on the manga series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto and adapted into an anime series in 2022.

It's another win for Sony-owned Crunchyroll, which also released “Infinity Castle” last month.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, focusing on the Boss' struggles while creating his "Nebraska" album, released in 1982. White had to learn to play the guitar and had little singing experience before taking on playing Springsteen, who was involved in the production.

The film earned a B+ score on Cinemascore, while “Chainsaw Man” scored an A from audiences.

"Black Phone 2" stars Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames in the sequel to hit 2021 original. It's now earned nearly $50 million domestically.

"Regretting You," a tragicomedy starring Dave Franco, Alison Williams, Scott Eastwood and Thames, is the latest adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc,” $17.3 million

2. “Black Phone 2,” $13 million

3. "Regretting You," $12.9 million

4. “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” $9.1 million

5. "Tron: Ares," $4.9 million

6. "Good Fortune," $3.1 million

7. “Shelby Oaks,” $2.4 million

8. "One Battle After Another," $2.3 million

9. "Roofman," $2 million

10. “ParaNorman (Remastered),” $991,910

