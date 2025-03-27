Central Florida toll roads will soon no longer accept cash at night

If you’ve been holding out on getting an e-Pass sticker or a toll transponder because you only travel the toll roads every so often, you might not have a choice starting in April.

Granted, most locals have a pass, but soon you will need to either “pay by plate” or use a transponder on Central Florida toll roads, at least for nighttime travel.

Starting April 22, the Central Florida Expressway Authority will no longer accept cash payments overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Do you remember back in the day when cash was the ONLY option? I remember waiting in toll lines trying to get work or to my kid’s baseball game and there’s a line of tourists or people who didn’t know about the tolls digging through every seat and cupholder trying to find 75 cents in change.

So, what exactly is happening and when?

- If you do not have a transponder and pass through the toll system at night, an official “pay by plate” invoice will be sent to you in the mail.

- When does it take effect? April 22, starting at 10 p.m. and that runs through 6 a.m.

The downside of this, it will cut jobs for some of the toll-takers that are working the toll booths in the overnight hours.