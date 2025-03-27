Local

Central Florida toll roads will soon no longer accept cash at night

By Jay Edwards
Central Florida Expressway Authority (Central Florida Expressway Authority/Central Florida Expressway Authority)
By Jay Edwards

If you’ve been holding out on getting an e-Pass sticker or a toll transponder because you only travel the toll roads every so often, you might not have a choice starting in April.

Granted, most locals have a pass, but soon you will need to either “pay by plate” or use a transponder on Central Florida toll roads, at least for nighttime travel.

Starting April 22, the Central Florida Expressway Authority will no longer accept cash payments overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Do you remember back in the day when cash was the ONLY option? I remember waiting in toll lines trying to get work or to my kid’s baseball game and there’s a line of tourists or people who didn’t know about the tolls digging through every seat and cupholder trying to find 75 cents in change.

So, what exactly is happening and when?

- If you do not have a transponder and pass through the toll system at night, an official “pay by plate” invoice will be sent to you in the mail.

- When does it take effect? April 22, starting at 10 p.m. and that runs through 6 a.m.

The downside of this, it will cut jobs for some of the toll-takers that are working the toll booths in the overnight hours.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!