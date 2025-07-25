Entertainment

Brock Brubaker |Honoree for July 25th, 2025

Brock Brubaker

Brock was nominated by his father Kevin who says,

”To my son Brock Brubaker,

I deeply appreciate your dedication and hard work in serving Seminole County. Your journey from aspiring firefighter at 19 to rescue driver at 21 is truly inspiring. Balancing paramedic school with your duties showcases your determination and passion. Your commitment to excellence, professionalism, and compassion makes a real impact. The community is fortunate to have you ensuring their safety. Your hard work does not go unnoticed, and I know you’ll achieve even greater success. Thank you for your service and dedication."

Brock, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to Fishlips Waterside Bar and Grill in Port Canaveral.

