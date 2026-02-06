Body believed to be Lil Jon's son D.J. Young is found in pond near Atlanta

MILTON, Ga. — A person believed to be the son of rapper Lil Jon has been found dead in a pond north of Atlanta, police said Friday.

Nathan Smith, known professionally as D.J. Young Slade, left his home in Milton “under unusual circumstances” early Tuesday morning, police said.

Lil Jon said in a statement posted to his Instagram page that he and Smith’s mother, Nicole Smith, are “extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son.”

“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet,” the statement reads. “He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

Nathan Smith, 27, “ran out of his house and has been missing since,” police said in a missing person poster they circulated on social media.

He “left on foot and does not possess a phone,” police said. “He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety.”

Milton police immediately began searching for Smith, police said. After being unable to locate him, police and other agencies expanded the search include a pond near Smith's residence. Shortly before noon Friday, Cherokee County Fire Department divers found a body in the pond.

“The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” police said in a statement. The medical examiner did not immediately respond to inquiries about the case on Friday.

“Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play,” police said. “However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation."

Police said no further details would be released until the cause and manner of death are determined by the medical examiner.

Milton is a suburban town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, is an Atlanta rapper and producer who was a central figure in the crunk subgenre of hip-hop. He's known for songs including 2002's "Get Low" with his group the East Side Boyz and 2013's "Turn Down For What" with DJ Snake.

He also has a daughter, Nahara, who was born in 2024.

