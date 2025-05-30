Big Ocean breaks new ground as K-pop’s first deaf group

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Big Ocean, a three-member K-pop group composed entirely of artists with hearing disabilities, is redefining the limits of music and performance — one beat at a time.

When Big Ocean takes the stage, they seamlessly incorporate sign language into their performances. But their polished shows are built on extensive preparation using high-tech tools born from necessity — vibrating smartwatches that pulse with musical beats and LED visual metronomes that flash timing cues during practice sessions. This technological approach represents significant progress in South Korea’s entertainment industry, where career opportunities for people with disabilities have historically been limited.

The trio, PJ, Jiseok and Chanyeon, made their debut in April 2024 and recently wrapped a solo European tour marking their first anniversary. The band performed in four countries, including France and the U.K., while promoting their second mini-album, “Underwater,” which dropped on April 20.

PJ rose to prominence as a YouTuber who educated viewers about hearing disabilities. Chanyeon previously worked as an audiologist. Jiseok was a professional ski racer.

To achieve the precision crucial in K-pop’s demanding choreography and music, Big Ocean relies on technologies rarely seen in the genre. Members wear modified vibrating smartwatches that deliver rhythmic cues to their wrists and practice with visual metronomes — flashing light guides displayed on monitors — to help stay in sync when audio alone isn’t enough.

Chanyeon uses a hybrid hearing device with Bluetooth that streams music directly from mobile devices. The group also uses a pitch-checking app and AI voice conversion technology to support vocal training and enhance audio output after recordings.

Dancing to visual cues

“We each felt rhythm differently when dancing,” PJ told The Associated Press. “So when we’d play the same song and dance in front of the mirror, one of us would move faster while another would move slower. To solve this timing issue, we decided to memorize everything together and create our own cues with each other.”

This precision becomes critical during live performances, where unexpected disruptions can derail even experienced performers. “When we performed in France, our fans were cheering so loudly we lost the beat,” said Jiseok. “But we looked at each other and quickly handled the situation — just like we practiced.”

Stage effects and certain musical styles create additional obstacles. “When a lot of smoke comes up, sometimes we momentarily can’t see the stage movements in front of us,” PJ said. “Our concentration gets disrupted instantly in those moments.”

“When there’s no clear beat in a song, it’s really hard for us to stay synchronized,” Jiseok said. “When the bass is overwhelming, it’s difficult for us to catch it accurately.”

Promoting accessibility

Despite these challenges, Big Ocean’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion has inspired their global fanbase. Big Ocean’s global fanbase — known as PADO — has responded with similar commitment.

“While communicating with PADO, we’ve heard that they’re actually learning Korean sign language for us, or learning various sign languages to communicate with us,” Jiseok said. “When we see how much they’re preparing and putting in that effort, we feel so grateful.”

The group uses English for basic communication with international fans and incorporates Korean Sign Language, American Sign Language and International Sign to promote accessibility and inclusion.

Jiseok credits BTS’s RM with inspiring his musical journey. He said RM’s donation to his former school — a private institution for deaf and hard of hearing students — gave him access to music and dance for the first time. “Without those learning opportunities, I probably never would have dreamed of becoming a K-pop idol,” he said.

Fostering collaboration

Looking ahead, Big Ocean hopes to build on its growing global profile.

“We recently saw Justin Bieber’s Instagram post asking for music collaborators, so we sent him a DM,” PJ said. “All of us would love the opportunity to work with him. And personally, I’d also love to work with Billie Eilish.”

As the band reflects on its first year, Chanyeon said their biggest growth has been internal.

“I’ve always liked playing it safe — even with food, I only ate what I was used to,” he said. “But through Big Ocean, I’ve gained confidence in trying new things. That’s what I’m most satisfied with.”

