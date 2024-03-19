Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is to step down at the end of June

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten says he will step down from his namesake brand at the end of June.

Van Noten said in a statement Tuesday that the 2025 men’s Spring-Summer collection will be the last in his current role. He added that the women’s collection will be designed by his studio.

Van Noten’s successor will be announced at a later stage, he said.

“I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said.

