'Bel-Air' cast reflects on series, building its own legacy and identity entering final season

LOS ANGELES — Olly Sholotan first realized that "Bel-Air" had stepped out the shadows of the beloved '90s sitcom starring Will Smith when a young boy approached him at a flea market after the show's first season.

"He looked up at me and said 'You are the first Black boy I've ever seen cry on TV," recalled Sholotan, who plays Carlton Banks on the dramatized reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." At a time when some questioned whether the reimagined series could stand apart from its sitcom roots, Sholotan said the encounter made him realize viewers were embracing the drama, allowing it to carve out its own identity.

“In that moment, I realized what the old idea of Carlton was,” he said. “This was something different.”

Such moments helped cement “Bel-Air” as one of Peacock's most visible homegrown titles, expanding the possibilities for Black-led prestige television as the streamer worked to define its original programming slate. The series returns Monday for its fourth and final season with the cast reflecting on its impact and the evolution of the characters who began the show “in the shadow of the original,” as actor Simone Joy Jones — who plays Lisa Wilkes — puts it.

"The culture really showed up for our show," said Coco Jones, a Grammy-winning singer who stars as Hilary Banks. "I think people saw themselves in these characters. That's carried all the way into this season."

Why “Bel-Air's” story ends now

Behind the scenes, the show's ambitions came with a price. Industry reports have cited high production costs as a key factor in the decision to end the series, which carried a long roster of executive producers including creator Morgan Stevenson Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, the late Quincy Jones and original sitcom creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Some of them still receive compensation tied to the '90s franchise.

Creative decisions often moved between the writers’ room, Westbrook Studios and Universal Television, contributing to a large-scale production rarely afforded to a young Black ensemble.

Showrunner Carla Banks Waddles said sustaining that scale required constant coordination.

“Every episode meant bringing all those people together under one vision,” she said. “It takes collaboration, communication and compromise.”

Still, Waddles said the team never viewed “Bel-Air” as an open-ended series.

“We never wanted to run on forever to the point where people asked, ‘Is that show still on?’” she said. “By the end of the series, audiences will feel like we told a complete story.”

Jabari Banks — who stars as Will — echoed that sentiment, saying the ending aligns with what the creators intended.

“From the start, we didn’t want to be a show that dragged on,” he said. “By the time you reach the end, it really does feel like a complete story. Four seasons of a great show, cover to cover.”

What viewers will see in the final season

As the creative team brings the story to its planned conclusion, the final season pushes each member of the Banks family into pivotal turning points that define who they’ll become.

Will tries to balance the excitement and pressure of senior year with the expectations that have shaped his journey, while Carlton confronts the fallout from choices that could threaten his future.

An unexpected power shift threatens the longtime bond between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalty to the Banks family is tested. Viv re-evaluates motherhood as she attempts to reinvent herself, Hilary begins a deeper path of self-exploration, and Ashley enters high school determined to challenge the status quo.

Cassandra Freeman, who plays Viv, said the final stretch brings a natural evolution to the characters.

“She (Viv) starts off as a politician's wife, but by this season, she lets herself take center stage in her own life,” Freeman said. “That journey toward self-expression really lands this season.”

The final season also deepens one of the show’s most resonant themes: redefining Black masculinity on screen.

Jimmy Akingbola, who plays Geoffrey, said the drama allowed its male characters to show a spectrum of emotion rarely portrayed on television.

“Black men being vulnerable is a superpower, not a weakness,” he said, noting how his character’s conflicts with Uncle Phil highlight love and accountability rather than confrontation.

“There’s not one way to be masculine,” said Jordan L. Jones, who plays Jazz. “Showing insecurity, showing care. That’s part of the power too.”

How “Bel-Air” became a springboard for cast

While “Bel-Air” is ending, several cast members are seeing major career breakthroughs.

Coco Jones' role as Hilary boosted her visibility and her music. She won a Grammy in the best R&B performance category for her song "ICU" in 2024 and released her debut album "Why Not More?'' this year. She's also in the upcoming thriller "Help" and "That's Her," which are both in post-production.

“TV and film are a big avenue to be seen,” Coco Jones said. “It unlocked more fans and more opportunities for people to Google me and then see that I make music too.”

Jabari Banks starred in last year's “Bad Genius” a feature film directed by J.C. Lee. He said the TV series reshaped his life in ways he didn’t expect.

“It opened every door,” he said. “I bought my mom a car. This show changed my life in every way.”

Sholotan continues to build a dual path as an actor and musician. He credits the emotional depth of the character for expanding how audiences see young Black men on screen.

“Black men being vulnerable is a superpower,” he said. “What we showed was something different and important.”

Waddles hopes the show’s legacy mirrors the heart of the original sitcom that inspired it.

“Love, redemption, forgiveness and family,” she said. “Loving each other through it. That’s what we wanted to leave behind, and I’m proud of that.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.