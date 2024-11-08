Entertainment

Andy Thompson | Honoree for November 8th 2024

Andy Thompson

Andy Thompson was nominated by his friend Dan Roberts. He says, ”Andy has been a firefighter, paramedic and lieutenant with Casselberry and Seminole County for almost 25 years, as well as 2 years of volunteering with the fire department before that. He will be retiring later this year. Besides his service for 25 years, he was instrumental in helping save my life 12 years ago when I had a massive stroke. Although we didn’t know each other before that day, we have become great friends since then. After 25 years Andy definitely deserves recognition! He is definitely a servant to the Seminole county and a great guy!”

Andy, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a pair of tickets for Tesla at House of Blues Orlando on March 7th.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!