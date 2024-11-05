After months of buildup, news outlets finally have the chance to report on election results

The final answer may or may not come on Tuesday, but news organizations that have spent months reporting on the presidential campaign between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump finally have the opportunity to report on actual results.

Broadcast, cable news networks, digital news outlets' sites and one streaming service — Amazon — all set aside Tuesday night to deliver the news from their own operations.

Actual results will be a relief to news organizations that had weeks — and an excruciatingly long day of voting — to talk about an election campaign that polls have repeatedly shown to be remarkably tight. The first hint of what voters were thinking came shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern, when networks reported that exit polls showed voters were unhappy with the way the country was going.

It's still not clear whether that dissatisfaction will be blamed on Harris, the current vice president, or former President Trump, who was voted out of office in 2020, CNN's Dana Bash said.

Trying to draw meaning from anecdotal evidence

Otherwise, networks were left showing pictures of polling places on Tuesday and trying to extract wisdom from anecdotal evidence.

“Dixville Notch is a metaphor for the entire race,” CNN's Alyssa Farah Griffin said, making efforts to draw meaning from the tiny New Hampshire community that reported its 3-3 vote for Harris and Trump in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

MSNBC assigned reporter Jacob Soboroff to talk to voters waiting in line outside a polling place near Temple University in Philadelphia, where actor Paul Rudd was handing out water bottles. Soboroff was called on by one young voter to take a picture with herself and Rudd.

On Fox News Channel, Harris surrogate Pete Buttigieg appeared for a contentious interview with “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade.

“Is this an interview or a debate?” Buttigieg said at one point. “Can I at least finish the sentence?”

Former NBC News anchor Brian Williams began a one-night appearance on Amazon to deliver results, and he already had one unexpected guest in the California studio where he was operating. Puck reporter Tara Palmeri was supposed to report from Trump headquarters in West Palm Beach, but was denied credentials to attend by the former president's team.

Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita, in revealing the banishment, described her as a “gossip columnist” in a post on the social media site X. Palmeri told Williams that she had accurately reported some anxiety within the Trump camp about who was voting early.

Amazon said Palmeri was replaced at Trump’s Florida headquarters by New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan.

Neither Axios or Politico would immediately confirm reports that some of their reporters were similarly banned, and the Trump campaign did not immediately return a call for comment.

New York Times strike affects an election night fixture

One notable election night media fixture — the Needle on The New York Times' website — was endangered by a strike by technical workers at the newspaper.

The newspaper said early Tuesday that it was unclear whether it would be able to include the feature on its website during election night coverage since it relies on computer systems maintained by engineers at the company, including some who went on strike early Monday.

The Needle, as its name suggests, is a graphic that uses voting results and other calculations to point toward the likelihood of either presidential candidate winning.

First introduced in 2016, it became nightmare-inducing for supporters of Democrat Hillary Clinton, who the Times determined had an 85% percent chance of winning the election. Readers watched as the Needle moved from forecasting a “likely” Clinton victory at the beginning of election night, to “toss-up” by 10 p.m. Eastern to “leaning Trump” at midnight. Trump won the election.

The Times said that “we will only publish a live version of the Needle if we are confident” that the computer systems it relies upon for data are stable.

Some 650 members of the Times' Tech Guild went on strike early Monday.

