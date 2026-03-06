After 5 years, Sarah J. Maas returns to 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' with 2 untitled books

NEW YORK — Romantasy favorite Sarah J. Maas has given her millions of fans a plot twist they had long been waiting for — two more books over the next 11 months in her blockbuster “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series.

Bloomsbury announced this week that Book 6 will come out Oct. 27, and Book 7 on Jan. 12, 2027. Neither novel is currently titled. Maas' last installment in the saga of protagonist Feyre Archeron, “A Court of Silver Flames,” came out more than five years ago, in February 2021.

The author herself, who turned 40 this week, first revealed the news on the podcast “Call Her Daddy.”

“It took me a while to find the right story and find the right head space,” she said. “And then what poured out of me was this, and it poured out very quickly.”

Maas' other series include “Throne of Glass” and “Crescent City.” Her books have sold more than 75 million copies worldwide, according to Bloomsbury.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.